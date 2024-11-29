Exploring memory and loss in conversation with experimental filmmaker Solomon Nagler

A

In Canada, we have cooperatives, a group of artists who come together to teach each other how to make films. That’s where I learnt filmmaking from other artists, creating works that were unconventional. Initially, we didn’t even call them experimental, but as my films began screening at festivals, I immersed myself in its philosophies. I feel the term ‘experimental’ might be slightly outdated. Perhaps terms like ‘artist cinema’ or ‘expanded cinema’ fit better, as they represent cinema as a medium for individualistic, storytelling, that pushes the boundaries of representation.