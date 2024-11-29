Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's romantic chemistry shines in 'Game Changer's track, 'Jaana Hairaan Sa'

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. As the film inches closer to its release date, the fans are eager to see Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's chemistry shine in the Shankar directorial.

Well, the wait is over as the film's first romantic song titled Naanaa Hyraanaa in Telugu, Jaana Hairaan Sa in Hindi, and Lyraanaa in Tamil, is out, and has already emerged as the melody of the year! While the Tamil lyrics are written by Vivek, the Hindi lyrics are written by Kausar Munir. In fact, even the BTS of this single has received a unanimous blockbuster response.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani leave no stone unturned to showcase the purity and innocence of love. As soon as the song was unveiled by the makers, it instantly resonated with the audiences, leaving them wanting more!