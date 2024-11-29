Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's romantic chemistry shines in 'Game Changer's track, 'Jaana Hairaan Sa'

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. As the film inches closer to its release date, the fans are eager to see Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's chemistry shine in the Shankar directorial.
Well, the wait is over as the film's first romantic song titled Naanaa Hyraanaa in Telugu, Jaana Hairaan Sa in Hindi, and Lyraanaa in Tamil, is out, and has already emerged as the melody of the year! While the Tamil lyrics are written by Vivek, the Hindi lyrics are written by Kausar Munir. In fact, even the BTS of this single has received a unanimous blockbuster response.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani leave no stone unturned to showcase the purity and innocence of love. As soon as the song was unveiled by the makers, it instantly resonated with the audiences, leaving them wanting more!
The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karthik, written by Saraswati Putra, choreographed by Bosco Martis, and is released in Tamil Telugu, and Hindi. Previously, the makers had treated the audience with the song's poster, and now that the song has been released, the outpour of the audience's love proves that the soulful track has lived up to their expectations. The first two tracks Jaragandi and Raa Macha Macha from Game Changer left the audience mighty impressed, and now, the third song has boosted anticipation among the masses.
Earlier, the makers treated the netizens with Game Changer teaser, promising to showcase the global star in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a powerful bureaucrat (IAS officer) as well as a spirited individual aspiring to contribute to society. Beyond this, the film is loaded with high-octane action sequences, hints about political elements, engaging narrative, and stellar performances by the cast.
With S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography, S. Thaman's riveting music, and an ensemble cast featuring global star Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakhani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth among others, Game Changer promises to be a rollercoaster of entertainment, and is set to release worldwide on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.