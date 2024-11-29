Sunny Leone shares how working on ‘Shero’ was truly transformative

The ever-smiling Sunny Leone is all set to captivate audiences with her next South Indian multilingual film, Shero, which marks a new milestone in her career. Shot in the serene and remote mountains of Kerala, Munnar and Kochi, the is mainly in languages Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, the film offered a unique experience for Sunny, allowing her to fully immerse herself in the project. From breathtaking landscapes to intense action sequences, Shero stands out as one of her most demanding yet rewarding ventures.

"Working on Shero was truly transformative. Being secluded in the breath-taking mountains of Kerala allowed us to focus entirely on the project, and the director’s clarity made it one of the best experiences of my career. I even performed all the action scenes myself, which was both challenging and rewarding. It gave me a chance to truly showcase my acting, beyond just learning a South Indian language. Watching the playbacks while dubbing, I felt so proud of how beautifully it all turned out. I can’t wait for people to see this project—it’s something very close to my heart," Sunny shares.