After ‘Thangalaan’ success, Malavika Mohanan to star in ‘Sardar 2’

Malavika Mohanan is riding high after her stellar performance in Thangalaan, and now, she's set to take on another challenging role in Sardar 2. Known for her dedication to physically demanding roles, the actress trained intensively in mixed martial arts (MMA) for Thangalaan. The effort paid off, as her portrayal in the film earned her rave reviews.
During a recent #AskMalavika session on social media, a fan asked about her next Tamil project. Malavika responded with excitement, revealing that she will be starring in Sardar 2. She mentioned that her role in this film is both ‘different and challenging’, sparking anticipation among her fans. Adding to the excitement, Malavika had earlier expressed her enthusiasm when her involvement in Sardar 2 was officially announced. "Best start to my birthday week! So excited to announce my next project in Tamil! That too with this fantastic team!" she had shared.
Besides Sardar 2, Malavika will also appear in The Raja Saab alongside Prabhas, expanding her impressive portfolio. With her knack for tackling physically and emotionally demanding characters, her upcoming performances are eagerly awaited by fans.