After ‘Thangalaan’ success, Malavika Mohanan to star in ‘Sardar 2’

During a recent #AskMalavika session on social media, a fan asked about her next Tamil project. Malavika responded with excitement, revealing that she will be starring in Sardar 2. She mentioned that her role in this film is both ‘different and challenging’, sparking anticipation among her fans. Adding to the excitement, Malavika had earlier expressed her enthusiasm when her involvement in Sardar 2 was officially announced. "Best start to my birthday week! So excited to announce my next project in Tamil! That too with this fantastic team!" she had shared.