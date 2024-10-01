‘I have had to fight for everything’: Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty has reacted to receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently and shared insights about his early struggles.

Speaking to the media, the Disco Dancer fame actor said, “Once, I was in Bombay. I didn't have food; I slept in my car, and I was so scared. After such a big honour, I feel I have no one, and I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and to the fans all over the world who bring joy to our country.”

“Almost 76 films later, you can say that my life has never been very smooth. I have had to fight for everything. But sometimes the result comes like this, and then you forget all this pain,” Mithun concluded.

Veteran actress Jayaprada, who has featured in many films with the Gunda fame actor, expressed her joy. She said, “It’s a moment of pride for all of us in the film fraternity because Mithun da is a mahanayak. He has worked in many films across several languages.”

“For me, it’s extremely special that he is receiving this honour because we are working together on two upcoming movies. We have completed Rivaaz and the other film Fauji, in which I’m sharing the screen with dada and Prabhas,” she added.

Mithun is set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as its 54th honouree. This prestigious award was established in 1969 to honour the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema. Notable previous recipients include legendary actors and actresses like Prithviraj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, BR Chopra and Yash Chopra. Waheeda Rehman received the prestigious award in 2021.

On the work front, the actor will next feature in the Prabhas-starrer Fauji, helmed by Sita Ramam fame director Hanu Raghavapudi.