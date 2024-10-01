Production commences on the ‘Peaky Blinders’ film, brings back Cillian Murphy as Birmingham’s most notorious gangster

In a recent announcement made on social media, Steven Knight, the mastermind behind the series Peaky Blinders, has once again teamed up with Cillian Murphy for the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. With production now officially underway, Murphy is all set to step back into the shoes of Tommy Shelby, Birmingham’s most notorious gangster.

The original series followed the story of the Shelby family, a gang operating in Birmingham, England, in the aftermath of World War I. Led by the ambitious and cunning Tommy, the gang is known for its distinctive flat caps and ruthless tactics. As they seek to expand their influence and power, they navigate the criminal underworld, facing rival gangs, law enforcement, and their own personal demons.

The series explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the impact of war, all set against a backdrop of social and political change in post-war Britain. The plot details about the movie have been kept well under wraps; however, the events of the movie are said to take place during the Second World War. The film shall continue the narrative of the series, giving a closure to Shelby's story and tie together every other plotline that the series did not resolve.