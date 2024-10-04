Filmmaker Maisam Ali’s debut feature premieres in Busan International Film Festival 2024

A

Various events and incidents inspired me to make this film. For instance, the man's homecoming was based on an incident from my childhood. When I was 12 or 13, I saw a man coming back home after many years, and he tried to strike up conversations with random strangers about how his grandfather and theirs had relatives. He didn’t know any of them but tried to get familiarised with the natives. Further more, Ladakh, like any other city, has its fair share of problems and an underbelly. I didn’t want to showcase Ladakh in the typical scenic and touristic manner, with pretty landscapes or cliché images. Instead, I went with portraying the same through the eyes of this peculiar character who’s traversing the lanes in Ladakh at night after many years.