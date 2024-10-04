Filmmakers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee talk about their Puja film 'Bohurupi'

A

Shiboprosad: I never thought, that in my lifetime, I could do this role. When we conceived this film, I knew it would have a huge commercial scale. Hence, I suggested Nandita a long list of names of commercially popular actors. But she simply put her foot down and insisted on me playing the role. She was very adamant, and hence, I took on the challenge.

Nandita: When I wrote the screenplay of the film and sketched out the character, it was only Shiboprosad’s face that came to my mind. I knew from the very beginning that bohurupi had to be Shibu.