Rohit Shetty teases ‘Singham Again’ with electrifying promo video, trailer to drop on October 7

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has heightened anticipation for the upcoming action-packed film Singham Again by sharing a captivating promo video on his Instagram handle. The video offers a glimpse into the evolution of the Singham franchise, showcasing iconic scenes from previous instalments and fan reactions.

The promo takes viewers on a nostalgic journey through the film series, featuring clips from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. In the background, Rohit’s voice can be heard, reflecting on the journey and expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of the audience, especially during challenging times.

The video concludes with a thrilling glimpse of Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. Shetty’s caption, “TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain,” sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly awaiting the official release.