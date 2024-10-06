Rohit Shetty teases ‘Singham Again’ with electrifying promo video, trailer to drop on October 7

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has heightened anticipation for the upcoming action-packed film Singham Again by sharing a captivating promo video on his Instagram handle. The video offers a glimpse into the evolution of the Singham franchise, showcasing iconic scenes from previous instalments and fan reactions.
The promo takes viewers on a nostalgic journey through the film series, featuring clips from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. In the background, Rohit’s voice can be heard, reflecting on the journey and expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of the audience, especially during challenging times.
The video concludes with a thrilling glimpse of Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. Shetty’s caption, “TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain,” sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly awaiting the official release.
Singham Againis a highly anticipated multi-starrer, featuring an impressive ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. Arjun is set to play the antagonist in this action-packed thriller.
The film is the third instalment of the successful Singham franchise, following the box office hits Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). Earlier, Rohit had put an end to rumours about a potential delay in the film’s release, confirming that it would hit theatres on Diwali. He also shared a video from the sets, hinting at a major cameo appearance.
As fans eagerly await the release of the trailer and the film itself, the Singham Again franchise continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling action, iconic characters, and the promise of an unforgettable cinematic experience.