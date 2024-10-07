Anurag Kashyap champions Ritesh Sharma's critically acclaimed 'Jhini Bini Chadariya': Unveiling Banaras' hidden stories

Director Ritesh Sharma's film Jhini Bini Chadariya has received significant acclaim, blending personal storytelling with rich cultural insights. Inspired by a Banarasi adage, the film features characters that represent various societal elements, weaving a compelling narrative.

Sharma's journey began in 2015 when a disturbing scene at Manikarnika Ghat caught his attention. A girl's performance amidst a disinterested crowd sparked his curiosity and led to a six-month research trip to Banaras. Drawing from his documentary background, he immersed himself in the city's vibrant culture and its people’s stories.

The support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been pivotal for Sharma. Kashyap praised Jhini Bini Chadariya for its emotional resonance and has helped amplify its visibility. Sharma emphasised the film's unconventional narrative, created on a modest budget fuelled by passion, and highlighted the commitment of the entire team.

Reflecting on the challenges of independent filmmaking, Sharma discussed the lengthy process of realising his vision. Limited resources forced creative problem-solving, and he learned valuable lessons about distribution and the intricacies of the industry.

As Jhini Bini Chadariya streams on Movie Saints, Sharma encourages audiences to explore a fresh perspective on Banaras, revealing facets that are often overlooked. With accolades from international festivals, including awards for Best Debut Feature Film, the film has established itself as an important work in contemporary cinema.