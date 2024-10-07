Deepika Padukone stuns as Lady Singham in the ‘Singham Again’ trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for Singham Again has dropped, giving fans their first look at Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Deepika, known for her versatile roles, steps into a fierce new avatar, donning the police uniform and embodying strength and authority.
Fresh from welcoming her baby girl, Deepika returns to the big screen with action-packed sequences, making a bold statement as she delivers powerful punches and impactful dialogues. One of the trailer’s standout moments comes when she interrogates a criminal, stating, “Main Singham nahi… Main Lady Singham hai re!” The line has already resonated with fans, further fuelling excitement for her role.
Ever since director Rohit Shetty teased Deepika’s character, anticipation has been building. The trailer showcases her formidable presence alongside other key players from the cop universe, including Ajay Devgn’s Singham, Akshay Kumar’s Surya, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.
The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. With high-octane action, star power, and Deepika’s commanding portrayal of Shakti Shetty, Singham Again is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of the year.
With exotic locales, a lot of flying cars, blasts and high-octane action-packed sequences, the film is loosely based on the story of Ramayana, with direct references from the epic, posing Ajay as Ram, Kareena as Sita, Tiger as Laxman, Arjun as Raavan, Ranveer as Hanuman and Akshay as Jatayu.
Fans are already buzzing about seeing their favourite superstar turn super cop in what promises to be an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience.
(Written by Simran Tripathy)