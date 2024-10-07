Deepika Padukone stuns as Lady Singham in the ‘Singham Again’ trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for Singham Again has dropped, giving fans their first look at Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Deepika, known for her versatile roles, steps into a fierce new avatar, donning the police uniform and embodying strength and authority.

Fresh from welcoming her baby girl, Deepika returns to the big screen with action-packed sequences, making a bold statement as she delivers powerful punches and impactful dialogues. One of the trailer’s standout moments comes when she interrogates a criminal, stating, “Main Singham nahi… Main Lady Singham hai re!” The line has already resonated with fans, further fuelling excitement for her role.

Ever since director Rohit Shetty teased Deepika’s character, anticipation has been building. The trailer showcases her formidable presence alongside other key players from the cop universe, including Ajay Devgn’s Singham, Akshay Kumar’s Surya, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.