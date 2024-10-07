Durga Puja in cinema: How iconic films celebrate the triumph of good over evil

Durga Puja, the grand festival celebrating the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolises the triumph of good over evil. In popular cinema, especially in Bengali films, the festival serves not only as a cultural spectacle but as a narrative device that reflects inner conflicts, societal challenges, and personal transformations. These films use Durga Puja’s vibrant setting and deeper meaning to enrich their storytelling.
Satyajit Ray’s Joy Baba Felunath cleverly incorporates Durga Puja into a detective thriller, where the lanes of Varanasi serve as a vibrant, colorful backdrop. Feluda, Ray's iconic detective, navigates through the city’s lanes during a Puja vacation to solve a mysterious case. The juxtaposition of the religious fervour and Feluda’s cool, analytical mind creates a thrilling contrast.
Rituparno Ghosh’s Utsab is an intimate portrayal of a dysfunctional family coming together during Durga Puja at their ancestral home. The festival becomes a backdrop for personal revelations, unresolved tensions, and generational conflicts. The film highlights how Durga Puja, often a time of reunion and joy, can also magnify latent grievances and old wounds. Ghosh masterfully juxtaposes the rituals of the festival with the interpersonal dramas of the characters, making the goddess's presence symbolic of both protection and confrontation with one’s past.
In Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta, Durga Puja symbolises both the personal and social conflicts of its characters. The festival becomes a turning point in the relationship between Lalita and Shekhar. The grandeur of the Puja at Shekhar's home contrasts with the simmering emotional turmoil between the lead pair. The Durga immersion scene mirrors Lalita’s strife. The use of the festival is subtle yet significant, tying in themes of tradition, familial duty, and inner strength, much like the Goddess herself.
Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani cleverly integrates Durga Puja with its suspenseful narrative. Set in Kolkata, the festival serves as a metaphor for the protagonist Vidya Bagchi’s quest for justice. Like Goddess Durga's triumph over evil, Vidya confronts and outwits the villain amidst the bustling Puja celebrations. The film’s climax, during the immersion of Durga idols, symbolizes the end of deception and the unveiling of truth. The chaotic yet vibrant atmosphere of the festival adds tension and energy, making Durga Puja not just a background but an essential narrative tool.
Kaushik Ganguly’s Bishorjon is a poignant tale of cross-border love between a Bangladeshi man and an Indian woman during Durga Puja. The festival becomes a symbol of unity amidst political and religious divides. As the characters grapple with their emotions, the film draws parallels between Durga’s divine power and the human capacity for love and sacrifice. Bishorjon, becomes a powerful metaphor for the choices the characters must make—surrendering to their emotions or adhering to societal boundaries.