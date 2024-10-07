Durga Puja in cinema: How iconic films celebrate the triumph of good over evil

In Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta, Durga Puja symbolises both the personal and social conflicts of its characters. The festival becomes a turning point in the relationship between Lalita and Shekhar. The grandeur of the Puja at Shekhar's home contrasts with the simmering emotional turmoil between the lead pair. The Durga immersion scene mirrors Lalita’s strife. The use of the festival is subtle yet significant, tying in themes of tradition, familial duty, and inner strength, much like the Goddess herself.