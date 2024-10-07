Karthik Subbaraj’s thriller series ‘Snakes & Ladders’ to premiere on October 18

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming Tamil original dark humour thriller series, Snakes & Ladders, is set to stream on Prime Video starting October 18. The series features an ensemble cast, including Naveen Chandra, Nandha and Manoj Bharathiraja, among others.

Subbaraj expressed his excitement about bringing this story to life. “Working on the narrative of these four friends has been an exhilarating experience. Each character is unique, showcasing distinct personalities and complex relationships that reflect the ups and downs of teenage life,” he said.

The nine-episode series is set in the mid-2000s and follows four school friends—Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala—as they find themselves unwittingly caught up in a series of challenges. Their journey, filled with questionable choices and personal struggles, ultimately leads them to unexpected self-discovery.

“The mystery that connects their lives will keep viewers engaged from start to finish. We aimed to create a narrative that not only entertains but also explores the nuances of friendship, personal growth, and the valuable lessons that resonate with the audience,” Subbaraj added.

Nikhil Madhok at Prime Video, India, added, “Our focus on Tamil content has been crucial to our growth, as seen in the success of Suzhal – The Vortex, Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, and Inspector Rishi. These culturally rich stories have helped us build a compelling repertoire that resonates with audiences in India and beyond.”