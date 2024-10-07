Rising actor Edin Rose discusses her role in Vignesh Sivan's next and more

Edin Rose, who actor who was born in Dubai and now, based in India, is rising the ranks in South Indian cinema, after a debut performance in the Telugu film, Ravanasura (2023). Now, she is set to make her mark in Tamil cinema with a performance in a role in Vignesh Sivan’s upcoming production and directorial, Love Insurance Kompany. In a chat with Indulge the actress, who recently wrapped up filming for the film, reveals details about her unique character and her experience working with the acclaimed director. As she continues to expand her horizons across different regional industries, Edin shares her insights on the unifying factors within the Indian film fraternity and her personal preferences in cinema. Excerpts from our chat: