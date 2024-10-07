Rising actor Edin Rose discusses her role in Vignesh Sivan's next and more
Edin Rose, who actor who was born in Dubai and now, based in India, is rising the ranks in South Indian cinema, after a debut performance in the Telugu film, Ravanasura (2023). Now, she is set to make her mark in Tamil cinema with a performance in a role in Vignesh Sivan’s upcoming production and directorial, Love Insurance Kompany. In a chat with Indulge the actress, who recently wrapped up filming for the film, reveals details about her unique character and her experience working with the acclaimed director. As she continues to expand her horizons across different regional industries, Edin shares her insights on the unifying factors within the Indian film fraternity and her personal preferences in cinema. Excerpts from our chat:
Tell us about your character in Love Insurance Kompany.
It's a unique character, which I have yet to play too far. It's difficult to disclose now, but let me tell you that the character I am playing in the film is very rare, and I am sure I will add a different curve to my career.
How was it working with Vignesh Sivan?
It’s a great learning space for me to work under Vignesh sir. He’s extremely creative with his vision & I get to adapt and learn a lot of new things on set working under him
You are now working on multiple South Indian industries. What would you say binds the Indian film fraternity together?
I think the thing that binds the Indian film fraternity is their creativeand diverse ideologies. Our industry has such open minds and new scripts that push new limits and discover new subjects for our audience and that’s exactly why the Indian film industry flourishes because we don’t have lack of talent nor lack of uniqueness
What are your favourite films from the country?
My latest favourite would be Maharaja (starring Vijay Setupathi), for its storyline and direction and of course Vijay sir’s acting is just too good. Next, I loved Aavesham. Fahad Faasil sir is a despicable actor and never fails to please audiences. Further, with Devara, Jr NTR took the screens with a story, as usual.
What kind of roles call out to you the most?
My aesthetic as an actor is to be extremely versatile and show more of my acting prowess . I prefer thrillers and strong woman-oriented characters and roles for myself, but of course, versatility is what my end goal is — being able to play everything allotted to me very beautifully.
When not working on films, what is your attention diverted towards?
When not working on films, I am constantly training myself with workshops on acting and coaching. Moreover, I do martial arts and heavy weight lifting too, so that keeps me disciplined at all times and active on the move.
Let us in on your other upcoming projects.
Currently working on a project for Bollywood as lead in a web series.