Actors Dev and Rukmini Maitra on their Puja release, 'Tekka'

Dev: This is a high-paced drama, and the most important factor of a thriller is that the pace should fall down. When Srijit narrated the story to us, we listened to it with bated breaths, sitting at the edge of our seats. The moment you think you will crack this plot, something new happens.

From our very childhood, we are taught that we are equal. But as you grow up, you understand that we are divided by many factors. Iqlakh is fed up with these false promises, and ultimately he revolts, he just wants an answer, and a job to run his family. It’s also important to see how people misinterpret the whole situation, involving religion and other issues. While watching, you will feel that something similar just happened a month ago. We shot for the film in January this year, and Srijit has very intelligently designed the film. When the film reaches climax, you will understand that at least someone is doing something different. Tekka is something unique yet common.