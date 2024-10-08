Karan Johar dedicates National Award wins of ‘Brahmastra’ to Ayan Mukerji, says, ‘I am here just to clap loudly’

The 70th National Awards ceremony was a celebration for the team behind the blockbuster film Brahmastra. The film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji, bagged prestigious awards in multiple categories, recognising its outstanding achievements in various aspects of filmmaking.

Among the notable wins for Brahmastra was the award for Best Male Playback Singer, which went to Arijit Singh for the soulful track Kesariya. The film also secured the Best Film in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. Furthermore, Brahmastra was honoured with the Best VFX Film award, acknowledging the exceptional work of the film's VFX team.

Karan, who was present at the ceremony, expressed his immense pride and gratitude for the recognition. He dedicated the wins to Ayan, the visionary director behind Brahmastra.

“I can’t take any credit for the special effects, the VFX component,” he stated. “Brahmastra is entirely Ayan Mukerji’s brainchild. It’s his baby and his vision. He has created this whole world. I am here just to clap loudly, support them and, of course, very humbly accept the honour. But, it’s really him.”

The National Awards jury, chaired by Rahul Rawail, Nila Madhab Panda, and Gangadhar Mudalair, acknowledged the exceptional quality of Brahmastra across various categories. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, also featured a stellar supporting cast including Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmastra was is the first instalment of a planned trilogy. Ayan is currently working on the Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2.