Rashmika Mandanna, Karan Johar attend the star-studded screening of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’

Jigra marks the second project under Alia and Shaheen’s banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, following the successful Netflix release Darlings in 2022. The emotional escape thriller revolves around a sister’s quest to rescue her younger brother from wrongful imprisonment in a drug case.

The film has garnered significant attention due to its talented cast and crew. Apart from Alia and Vedang, the movie also features Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Achint Thakkar, with lyrics penned by Varun Grover.

As the film gears up for its theatrical release on Friday, October 11, the buzz surrounding Jigra continues to build. The special screening provided a glimpse into the exciting world of the film, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release.