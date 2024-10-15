Fans buzzing as Sohum Shah’s ‘CRAZXY’ promises to be another cinematic masterpiece

The filmmakers behind Tumbbad have thrilled audiences yet again with the announcement of their upcoming film CRAZXY, set to release on March 7, 2025. Known for their critically acclaimed works like Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, the studio is once again at the centre of buzz across social media platforms.
The motion poster for CRAZXY dropped recently, and it has already ignited excitement among fans. Social media is flooded with reactions, with many eagerly anticipating the film’s release. Fans are especially excited about the return of Sohum Shah, who also starred in Tumbbad, with many sharing their high hopes for this new project.
Sohum posted on Instagram sharing the news with a motion poster for CRAZXY. His caption read: “Friends, today marks 6 years since the release of Tumbbad… Your love has been so immense that the film even got a re-release, completing our ‘Tumbbad’ circle :). And now, after 6 years, we’re presenting the motion poster for our new film, Crazxy. In cinemas on March 7, 2025. Get ready for a CRAZY ride!” With Tumbbad having been re-released to glowing praise, the bar is set high for this new venture.
Audiences are expressing their excitement, calling the film a promising follow-up to the studio's previous successes. The unique visuals of the poster have further fueled speculation about what kind of cinematic experience CRAZXY will offer. Many fans are already counting down the days until they can see it on the big screen. As the release date inches closer, one thing is clear: CRAZXY has already built massive anticipation, and fans are hopeful that it will live up to the legacy of its predecessors.