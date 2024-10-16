Superman’s pet dog, Krypto, to get a live-action adaptation, James Gunn confirms

James mentioned that it was this nature of Ozu that pushed him to integrate the Krypto in the Superman script. "I remember thinking, “Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog Month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy," he mentions.