Superman’s pet dog, Krypto, to get a live-action adaptation, James Gunn confirms

DC Comics' legacy IP, Superman, has been depicted to have a pet named Krypto for many years, but now, the superpet is all set to steal the audience's hearts with a live-action adaptation. The character is all set to appear in 2025 James Gunn directorial, Superman. This film will kick off the highly-anticipated DCU, the newly announced cinematic universe of live-action adaptations of various DC characters, which is headed by James and Peter Safran.
James shared the announcement on social media, breaking down the heartwarming inspiration behind this character in the film. "Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman," he revealed in the post.
"Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him," he added.
James mentioned that it was this nature of Ozu that pushed him to integrate the Krypto in the Superman script. "I remember thinking, “Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog Month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy," he mentions.
Superman is slated for a July 2025 release. The cast for the film includes David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult in the lead roles.