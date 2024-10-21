Kajol celebrates 29 years of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' as she prepares for 'Do Patti'

Bollywood actress Kajol is celebrating 29 years of her iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, while preparing for her upcoming thriller, Do Patti.

On Sunday, she shared the film's poster on Instagram, featuring her in wedding attire on the shoulders of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In her caption, she remarked, “29 years of the OG of Karva Chauth... wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva Chauth! Maybe go to Maratha Mandir and catch the film. #29yearsofddlj #ddlj.”

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked his debut and is produced by Yash Raj Films, India's leading studio. The film is renowned for its memorable music and resonates deeply with the diaspora audience, capturing themes of longing for one's homeland and Indian cultural values.

The film significantly impacted the Bollywood industry, solidifying SRK and Kajol as one of its most beloved on-screen pairs. Notably, Karan Johar, head of Dharma Productions, served as an assistant director on DDLJ, alongside Uday Chopra, who later made his acting debut in Mohabbatein, also directed by Aditya Chopra.

In the streaming documentary The Romantics, Aditya recounted telling his father, legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, that he would only make his first film when he could fund it entirely himself, without external investors. That pivotal choice ultimately transformed YRF into one of India's largest studios and music labels, with a diverse portfolio that includes hits like Chak De! India, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Bunty Aur Babli, Ek Tha Tiger, Jawan, Pathaan, and the upcoming Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.