Kaley Cuoco reflects on 'The Big Bang Theory as a defining chapter in her life'

Kaley Cuoco, renowned for her role in the beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory, recently shared her heartfelt sentiments about the show, calling it one of the best experiences of her life.

In a conversation with a magazine, the 38-year-old actress reflected on her 12 years portraying Penny, stating, “I owe so much to that character, to the show, and to creator Chuck Lorre.” She described those years as filled with fun and excitement, adding, “It was some of the best years of my life.”

When asked about the possibility of reprising her iconic role, Cuoco enthusiastically responded, “I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will.”

The Big Bang Theory aired from 2007 to 2019, chronicling the lives of a group of science-loving friends in California. During its run, the series garnered ten Emmy wins and featured a talented ensemble, including Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Johnny Galecki.

In addition to the original series, a spinoff prequel, Young Sheldon, focused on Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper, and aired from 2017 until earlier this year. Following its conclusion, another spinoff titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiered on October 17. Meanwhile, discussions are underway for a new Max spinoff of The Big Bang Theory featuring Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus.

Cuoco is also set to star in the second season of her Peacock series, Based on a True Story, which revolves around a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalise on America’s fascination with true crime.