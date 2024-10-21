'My Melbourne' to have India premiere at MAMI 2024

After its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, My Melbourne is ready for its India premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) 2024. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das and Onir, the anthology will be screened in the prestigious Gala Section on October 22, with all four filmmakers in attendance.

Produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange in partnership with VicScreen and Screen Australia, My Melbourne features four short films that explore themes of identity, belonging and diversity. The project, born out of a collaboration between IFFM and Film Victoria, teamed up aspiring filmmakers from Melbourne with these well-known directors to create impactful stories. The four films are Emma by Rima Das, Jules by Imtiaz Ali, Nandini by Onir, and Setara by Kabir Khan. Together, they explore issues of race, gender, sexuality, and disability.

Imtiaz Ali shared his excitement, saying, “The stories are about anyone who has ever felt displaced or longed to belong. Jules is very personal, and I can’t wait for Mumbai audiences to see it.” Kabir Khan expressed similar enthusiasm, saying, “Melbourne was the perfect setting to explore the emotional journeys of our characters.”

The India premiere promises to be a grand affair, celebrating this cross-cultural partnership and its heartfelt stories.