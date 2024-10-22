Makers announce release date for Anil Sharma’s ‘Vanvaas’ starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma

Director Anil Sharma and Zee Studios have officially announced the release date for their film, Vanvaas. The movie is set to arrive in theatres on December 20, 2024. Known for his blockbuster hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Apne, and Gadar 2, Anil's upcoming film promises another powerful story.

Vanvaas is expected to explore timeless themes of duty, honour and the consequences of one’s actions. While the plot remains largely under wraps, the film's storyline will resonate with audiences looking for an emotionally engaging experience. The cast includes veteran actor Nana Patekar, and Utkarsh Sharma, who rose to fame with Gadar 2. The movie has been written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, ensuring his signature style will be a major highlight.