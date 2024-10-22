Salman Khan resumes shooting for 'Sikandar'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially resumed filming for his highly anticipated movie, Sikandar, as of Tuesday. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and is generating considerable excitement in the industry.

A source close to the production confirmed, “Salman Khan is on schedule for Sikandar,” emphasising the team’s dedication to a timely and quality production.

Salman recently took a short break following the emotional turmoil caused by the assassination of his friend, politician Baba Siddique, near his office in Bandra, Mumbai. In light of this tragedy, Salman’s security has been increased, particularly after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the incident.

Sikandar is being crafted with a strong emphasis on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, promising another memorable portrayal from Salman Khan. The film marks his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This project also signifies a reunion between Salman and Sajid after their successful partnership on Kick, released in 2014.

The film is set for release on Eid 2025, a holiday synonymous with Salman Khan's film launches, further heightening anticipation among fans eager for more of his signature entertainment and drama.