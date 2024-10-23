Abhishek Bachchan’s 'I Want To Talk' to hit screens on November 22

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, titled I Want To Talk, is set to hit theaters on November 22. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film's title was revealed alongside a charming teaser featuring Abhishek's voice.

In the teaser, which showcases a bobblehead of the actor, Abhishek delivers a thoughtful voiceover, “I just don’t love to talk, I live to talk. This is the only difference I find between staying alive and being dead. Those who are alive can talk, the dead can't.”

Production company Rising Sun Films accompanied the teaser with a playful caption, “We all know that one person who loves and lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk! In Cinemas 22nd November.”

The teaser has been described as smart, quirky and filled with heartwarming moments. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk will be released worldwide on November 22.

Abhishek was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer, directed by R. Balki, alongside Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. The film follows a young cricketing talent, Anina, who faces challenges after losing her right hand before her international debut, and the failed cricketer who offers her a new sense of hope.

Looking ahead, Abhishek will also appear in the film King, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand, the movie is expected to start filming later this year, with a potential release in 2025.

In a tweet from July, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hinted at Abhishek's role in King, suggesting he would portray an antagonist. Big B wrote, “All the best Abhishek .. It is TIME (sic).”