Five classic films to watch this Halloween

As Halloween approaches, there's no better way to get into the spooky spirit than by settling down with some classic films that capture the essence of the season. Here are five timeless Halloween movies that promise chills, thrills and plenty of fun.
John Carpenter's Halloween is a seminal slasher film that revolutionised the horror genre. It follows the terrifying tale of Michael Myers, who escapes a mental institution and returns to his hometown to stalk babysitter Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. With its iconic score and suspenseful cinematography, Halloween set the standard for horror films that followed. It’s a chilling classic that remains as impactful today as it was over four decades ago.
Combining comedy and supernatural elements, Ghostbusters is a Halloween classic that offers laughs and ghostly encounters. Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver, the film follows a group of quirky scientists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. Its clever humour, iconic catchphrases and unforgettable theme song have made it a perennial favourite, perfect for a light-hearted Halloween movie night.
Based on Charles Addams' iconic cartoons, The Addams Family brings the quirky, macabre charm of the Addams clan to life. With memorable performances by Anjelica Huston as Morticia and Raul Julia as Gomez, the film captures the humour and heart of this eccentric family. Their spooky yet lovable antics create a delightful atmosphere that embodies the spirit of Halloween, making it a fantastic choice for family viewing.
This beloved Disney classic has become a staple of Halloween viewing. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the mischievous Sanderson sisters, the film follows three witches resurrected in modern-day Salem. With its blend of comedy, music and a dash of dark magic, Hocus Pocus enchants audiences of all ages. Its catchy tunes and memorable quotes have cemented it as a Halloween favourite, making it a must-watch for families.
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is a unique blend of Halloween and Christmas, making it a versatile choice for the holiday season. This animated musical follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he discovers Christmas Town and attempts to bring his own twist to the holiday. The film's stunning stop-motion animation, memorable characters, and hauntingly beautiful songs, such as This is Halloween, make it a beloved classic that appeals to both kids and adults.
These five classic Halloween movies offer a mix of scares, laughs and enchanting visuals, ensuring a festive and memorable movie night. Whether you prefer comedy, horror, or animated charm, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Halloween!
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)