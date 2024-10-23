I’ve learnt a lot from Star’s mixed reviews: Kavin

We spent a lot of time working on it. My first look test happened while I was still shooting for Star, and at that point, I was clean-shaven,” he recalls. “Sivabalan took photos of me and used them to develop the beggar look through graphic drawings. We went through seven different iterations before finalising it. At one point, Sivabalan even made me go beg on the streets. People bought it, and that’s when we knew the look worked.”

The actor views the number of Diwali releases as an opportunity for audiences to enjoy the season with a variety of films. “Why view it as a clash? There’s a four-day holiday during Diwali, and I believe people can catch one film each day, making all the films successful,” he says optimistically.

He also reveals that a film’s release date is often determined by OTT platforms, which factor in a 30 to 40-day window after its theatrical release. “We’ve been trying to release Bloody Beggar since August, but Diwali seemed like the best time to reach a wider audience,” he adds.

Reflecting on his professional journey, Kavin credits much of his growth to his time working with director Nelson Dilipkumar, with whom he shares a strong bond. “I’ve known Sivabalan ever since we were assistant directors for Nelson anna. Nelson anna’s mentorship is one of the main reasons I’m in the industry today,” he says fondly.

Kavin even took on the role of assistant director during Doctor to pay the bills when his acting projects weren’t getting released. “I learnt so much during that time. Nelson anna is brilliant with people management. He gets the best out of everyone without being harsh or rude, and that’s something that has helped me, especially while performing with senior actors.”

With Bloody Beggar being Nelson’s first production venture, Kavin admits that he felt extra pressure to deliver. “I was definitely more cautious because Nelson anna is the producer. He’s always been a friend and mentor, and I didn’t want to let him down. I wouldn’t have been this worried if it weren’t his debut production,” he confesses.

Balancing his personal ambitions with audience expectations is something Kavin is constantly navigating. “While I have many dreams in terms of roles I want to explore, I can’t just cater to my own wishes. Audience reception plays a key role too. For instance, Star did well commercially but received mixed reviews.

I’m learning from those critiques and applying those lessons to my next projects,” he explains. He also emphasises his desire to pick relatable characters, ones that people can connect with on a deeper level. “I try to pick relatable scripts. In Bloody Beggar, my character is someone audiences will be able to identify with.”

Kavin reveals that he maintains a level-headed approach, despite the scale of his projects. “I don’t take pressure. I look at the script to see if it’s fresh and if I can do justice to the role. I don’t let the success or failure of previous films affect me,” he says. That said, he is always mindful of the business. “It’s important that producers make their money back. I think that’s why a lot of producers trust me, and I want to live up to that trust for the rest of my career,” he concludes.

(Written by Jayabhuvaneshwari B)