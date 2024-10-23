I’ve learnt a lot from Star’s mixed reviews: Kavin

Kavin’s career in Tamil cinema has been marked by a quiet yet steady evolution. From playing the relatable everyman to more unconventional roles, he seems to be in no rush to fit into a singular mould. With his latest film, Bloody Beggar, Kavin continues this exploration, taking on a project that blends commercial appeal with a distinctive style.
Kavin explains that Bloody Beggar is a film designed to engage viewers across the board, and he expresses confidence about the timing of its release. “Bloody Beggar is a fun, commercial entertainer, made with a specific and distinct style. The film is meant for everyone, and I think it’s a perfect fit as a festival release. It has something for all age groups and is definitely going to be a treat for the audience,” he says.
For Kavin, the driving force behind choosing a role always boils down to the strength of the content. “When I hear a script, I only wonder if I can pull off the role. Once I’m confident about it, I don’t really worry about the kind of role. For me, story is always the first priority,” he shares.
At this stage of his career, Kavin sees the opportunity to experiment as a blessing. He wants to explore varied roles, not only to entertain audiences but to better understand himself as an actor. “I want to do something different with every film. It’s only in these early stages of my career that I can experiment. By trying out different roles, I’m learning about my strengths and weaknesses, which helps boost my confidence.”
Kavin shares an interesting anecdote about the meticulous process of getting into character for Bloody Beggar, particularly in shaping his look for the role. “Sivabalan, the director, was very particular about my appearance. He wanted it to be perfect, from my hair and beard down to a small gap in my moustache.
We spent a lot of time working on it. My first look test happened while I was still shooting for Star, and at that point, I was clean-shaven,” he recalls. “Sivabalan took photos of me and used them to develop the beggar look through graphic drawings. We went through seven different iterations before finalising it. At one point, Sivabalan even made me go beg on the streets. People bought it, and that’s when we knew the look worked.”
The actor views the number of Diwali releases as an opportunity for audiences to enjoy the season with a variety of films. “Why view it as a clash? There’s a four-day holiday during Diwali, and I believe people can catch one film each day, making all the films successful,” he says optimistically.
He also reveals that a film’s release date is often determined by OTT platforms, which factor in a 30 to 40-day window after its theatrical release. “We’ve been trying to release Bloody Beggar since August, but Diwali seemed like the best time to reach a wider audience,” he adds.
Reflecting on his professional journey, Kavin credits much of his growth to his time working with director Nelson Dilipkumar, with whom he shares a strong bond. “I’ve known Sivabalan ever since we were assistant directors for Nelson anna. Nelson anna’s mentorship is one of the main reasons I’m in the industry today,” he says fondly.
Kavin even took on the role of assistant director during Doctor to pay the bills when his acting projects weren’t getting released. “I learnt so much during that time. Nelson anna is brilliant with people management. He gets the best out of everyone without being harsh or rude, and that’s something that has helped me, especially while performing with senior actors.”
With Bloody Beggar being Nelson’s first production venture, Kavin admits that he felt extra pressure to deliver. “I was definitely more cautious because Nelson anna is the producer. He’s always been a friend and mentor, and I didn’t want to let him down. I wouldn’t have been this worried if it weren’t his debut production,” he confesses.
Balancing his personal ambitions with audience expectations is something Kavin is constantly navigating. “While I have many dreams in terms of roles I want to explore, I can’t just cater to my own wishes. Audience reception plays a key role too. For instance, Star did well commercially but received mixed reviews.
I’m learning from those critiques and applying those lessons to my next projects,” he explains. He also emphasises his desire to pick relatable characters, ones that people can connect with on a deeper level. “I try to pick relatable scripts. In Bloody Beggar, my character is someone audiences will be able to identify with.”
Kavin reveals that he maintains a level-headed approach, despite the scale of his projects. “I don’t take pressure. I look at the script to see if it’s fresh and if I can do justice to the role. I don’t let the success or failure of previous films affect me,” he says. That said, he is always mindful of the business. “It’s important that producers make their money back. I think that’s why a lot of producers trust me, and I want to live up to that trust for the rest of my career,” he concludes.
(Written by Jayabhuvaneshwari B)