Can you handle these five terrifying horror films this Halloween?

Halloween is right around the corner, and nothing sets the mood like a film that creeps under your skin. These movies will leave lasting chills, and creep into your thoughts when you least expect it. How often has one of these waking nightmares upset you enough to resurface in your dreams? Here are five films that will haunt your mind long after the credits roll.
Often hailed as a pioneer of the found-footage genre, The Blair Witch Project terrified audiences with its simple yet effective execution. As three filmmakers get lost in the woods, the viewer is drawn into their increasing paranoia and helplessness. The fear comes from what you don’t see, as the eerie sounds and strange findings escalate the tension. Its raw and realistic style makes you feel like you’re trapped with them, amplifying the fear of the unknown.
Sinister preys on the fear of cursed media, as a true-crime writer stumbles upon disturbing footage in his new home. The ghastly home movies and the sinister figure lurking within them create a sense of impending doom. The atmosphere is thick with tension, and each new discovery pulls you deeper into the dark secrets of the house. It’s the chilling imagery and the slow descent into madness that leave a lingering, sinister mark on your psyche.
This South Korean horror-thriller takes you on a mind-bending journey through a village plagued by mysterious deaths. The Wailing weaves folklore, possession and superstition into a tale where nothing is as it seems. As a father struggles to save his daughter, the layers of confusion and terror build, leaving viewers as lost and haunted as the characters. The film’s slow-burn horror, mixed with its chilling supernatural elements, crawls under your skin, making you question reality.
This South Korean found-footage film takes the haunted house concept to terrifying heights. A group of web show hosts enter an abandoned asylum to livestream their exploration, only to encounter real horrors within its walls. The film builds tension masterfully, as the seemingly playful ghost-hunt spirals into chaos. The unnerving setting and claustrophobic atmosphere trap you, just like the characters, in a place where no one is safe. Every jump-scare and shadow sticks with you long after the lights go out.
Ari Aster’s Midsommar unnerves with daylight horror in a remote Swedish village. The bright, sunlit setting contrasts with the darkness of the eerie rituals that unfold. The festival begins as a seemingly harmless tradition, but the disturbing ceremonies and the group’s slow unravelling unsettle the viewer at every turn. What makes Midsommar unforgettable is its emotional intensity, blending heartbreak and horror, which lingers in your mind like a bad dream that won’t let go.