Deepa Mehta joins hands with Onir for upcoming queer love story set in Kashmir

Shot entirely in the scenic Gurez Valley, the film’s use of Kashmiri and Urdu dialogues brings cultural authenticity to the narrative. With We Are Faheem & Karun, Onir not only directs but also produces under his banner, Anticlock Films, adding a new layer to his work. This film is a part of his planned sequel to the critically acclaimed I AM anthology, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of love within a backdrop of social and political conflict.

Onir, who is known for tackling complex issues with sensitivity, shared that the story of Faheem and Karun is about ‘the courage it takes to love in a world of uncertainty’. Grateful for Deepa’s support, he hopes the film reaches audiences worldwide. We Are Faheem & Karun is anticipated to leave a lasting impact with its heartfelt exploration of love and conflict, offering a cinematic experience that highlights humanity amidst turmoil.