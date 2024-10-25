'Girls Will Be Girls' triumphs at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, bags four awards

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s first venture as producers, Girls Will Be Girls, continues its remarkable journey on the global stage, sweeping multiple awards at the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. Directed by Suchi Talati, the film, which has already garnered international acclaim, winning awards at festivals like the Sundance Film Festival, added four more honours to its growing list of achievements at MAMI: the Films Critics Guild Sensitivity Award, the Young Critics Choice Award, Jury Special Mention in the South Asian Film Category and the Netpac Award.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Benoy Kiron, and Jitin Gulati, the film is a compelling portrayal of nuanced characters and sensitive storytelling. Produced under Richa and Ali’s joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films, Girls Will Be Girls has struck a chord with both audiences and critics alike.

Expressing their excitement about the film’s success, Richa shares, "Winning these awards at MAMI feels like a homecoming for us. After the incredible journey Girls Will Be Girls has had at international festivals, it's truly heart-warming to see the film being embraced with such love and appreciation on our home turf. The talented cast of Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Benoy Kiron, and Jitin Gulati delivered performances that were both raw and authentic. Ali and I are so proud of what we've achieved with Girls Will Be Girls and are thrilled that it’s getting the recognition it deserves."

Ali says, "What makes these wins even more special is that the film was especially recognised in the gender category. As a man, and a cinephile I am so excited to see these stories about women told by women. They are resonating with a wide range of audiences in a profound way. We owe this success to our incredible team. Suchi's direction brought the story to life in the most beautiful manner."

The film, with it's aching nostalgia and thought-provoking themes, has been lauded for its tender female gaze. It continues to blaze a trail not just as an exemplary piece of filmmaking but as a statement on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where unconventional stories are being embraced more widely.