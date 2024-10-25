Malavika Mohanan excited for Telugu debut with Prabhas in 'The Raja Saab'

Actress Malavika Mohanan, known for her roles in Thangalaan and Yudhra, is set to make her Telugu film debut with The Raja Saab. She expressed her excitement, saying, “Nothing gets better than working with superstar Prabhas.”

Discussing The Raja Saab, Malavika shared, “This is my Telugu debut, and I waited a long time for the right project. I believe nothing compares to Prabhas sir. The film is a rom-com, a fun and light-hearted story that will appeal to a universal audience.” She added that the team is still in the shooting phase, with plans for a release in April next year, and she’s eagerly looking forward to it.

Currently, Malavika is also filming for Sardar 2 alongside Karthi, often rising early for shooting sessions. Earlier this month, she offered fans a glimpse of her preparations for the film on Instagram, showcasing her in a harness for action sequences.

In her post, she provided insight into the physical and mental demands of performing high-stakes stunts while wearing intensive gear. From mastering rope work to executing high kicks in mid-air, she is pushing her limits and refining her skills.

Malavika shared, “I shot some challenging stunt sequences for Sardar 2 and wanted to show you what the harness looks like under our costumes. These harnesses hold us up when we jump from heights or float in the air. I found rope work tough initially during Thangalaan, but with practice, it has become easier, even if some moments can be nerve-wracking—I recently had to jump from a height of 100 meters, which was quite an experience!”

She concluded her post by celebrating the thrill of performing stunts, saying, “I’ve mostly got the hang of it now, and it’s such an adrenaline rush when everything clicks. Why should boys have all the fun?”