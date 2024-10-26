Actors Soumya Mukherjee and Neha Amandeep talk about portraying layered characters and balancing vulnerability
With their new series , Dekhechi Tomake Srabone, actors Soumya Mukherjee and Neha Amandeep delve into their roles. The show revolves around Rudra, the son of a powerful promoter, and Ira, a young widow devoted to her late husband. As they navigate complex family dynamics and societal pressures, their paths intertwine in unexpected ways. The actors share insights into their characters, the emotional weight of their roles, and the challenges they faced while portraying these layered personalities.
How did you prepare to portray such a layered character, balancing vulnerability and strength?
Soumya: We didn’t have time for rehearsals or workshops, but the basics were clear. Rudra has two distinct sides — tough and tender. I focused on balancing his roughness with his gentler moments, like when he’s with his mother or friends. It was important to ensure that the audience didn’t see him as purely negative. I haven’t done a hardcore commercial love story before, but I learned along the way. My goal was to make Rudra as multidimensional as possible.
The father-son dynamic between Rudra and Biswanath seems tense. How did you approach the same?
Soumya: Rudra understands that his father’s ruthless business methods made the family powerful, but he doesn’t agree with them. I approached the role with that perspective, adding layers to Rudra.
Ira is devoted to her late husband, and this defines much of her character. How did you get into the mindset of someone holding onto a past love?
Neha: Ira is deeply dedicated to her husband and in-laws. Being a passionate person in real life made it easier for me to bring that quality to her character.
Ira’s vulnerability is her strength. How did you balance that in your portrayal?
Neha: She’s vulnerable when it comes to relationships, but strong when it comes to standing up for her family or herself. I tried to show both sides equally.
What was the most difficult scene to shoot?
Neha: There’s a scene where I hallucinate my late husband and Rudra. It was intense, as the camera inched away from my face. I had to cry, and that one tear became the promo shot.
Soumya: One memorable shot had me waist deep in the Ganga river, smoking, while kids jumped into the water. I’d never done a shot like that before.