'Mirzapur' returns as a film: Exciting new storyline set for 2026 release

The popular OTT series Mirzapur is set to expand into a film, much to the delight of fans, as it will feature the return of the beloved character Munna Bhaiyya, played by Divyenndu.

On Monday, the creators announced plans for a Mirzapur movie, which promises a fresh storyline while bringing back iconic characters including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi. The film will also see Abhishek Banerjee reprise his role as the Compounder, among other familiar faces. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna, the film is slated for release in 2026.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment expressed their excitement about this new venture. They stated, “It’s a significant milestone for us to bring the Mirzapur experience back to audiences, this time on the big screen. Over three successful seasons, the franchise has resonated deeply with fans through its compelling storytelling and memorable characters.”