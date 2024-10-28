'Mirzapur' returns as a film: Exciting new storyline set for 2026 release

The popular OTT series Mirzapur is set to expand into a film, much to the delight of fans, as it will feature the return of the beloved character Munna Bhaiyya, played by Divyenndu.
On Monday, the creators announced plans for a Mirzapur movie, which promises a fresh storyline while bringing back iconic characters including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi. The film will also see Abhishek Banerjee reprise his role as the Compounder, among other familiar faces. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna, the film is slated for release in 2026.
Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment expressed their excitement about this new venture. They stated, “It’s a significant milestone for us to bring the Mirzapur experience back to audiences, this time on the big screen. Over three successful seasons, the franchise has resonated deeply with fans through its compelling storytelling and memorable characters.”
They believe that transforming the series into a film will provide an even more immersive experience for viewers, allowing them to delve into the world of Mirzapur like never before. They are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video again and are committed to delivering a cinematic experience that meets the high expectations of their dedicated fanbase.
Manish Menghani, director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, highlighted the franchise's impact, stating, “With its rich characters, memorable dialogues and gripping storylines, Mirzapur has become one of the most cherished franchises of our time. We take pride in creating content that reflects the diverse tastes of our audience, and we’re excited to expand this beloved series into theatres, providing fans with an exhilarating cinematic journey.”
He concluded by emphasising the collaboration with Excel Entertainment as they embark on this exciting new chapter in the Mirzapur universe.