Vidhu Vinod Chopra launches digital motion poster for his upcoming film 'Zero Se Restart'

Speaking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “For me, this feels like going back to the drawing board and starting from zero, and I want to share this story with all the people out there who have ever come across roadblocks in their lives. I want to tell them to never give up, and to keep striving. As we say Lage Raho!”

The entertaining and thought provoking journey of Zero Se Restart unfolds in cinemas worldwide from December 13, 2024.

Notably, Chopra's last, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, holds the highest rating on IMDb, with a score of 9.2 out of 10, and is featured among the top 250 Indian films on the platform. The film is a biographical account of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, Twelfth Fail.