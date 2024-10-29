Makers release ‘Vijay 69’ trailer: Anupam Kher takes on age and the triathlon challenge in this uplifting comedy

In the film, Anupam stars as Vijay, an initially grumpy character who decides to compete in a triathlon against the odds. His transformation from a sceptic to a determined competitor reveals not only his perseverance but also a newfound zest for life. Alongside him is Mihir Ahuja, who becomes his training partner, adding a refreshing take on friendship and encouragement across generations. Chunky Panday joins as Vijay’s loyal friend, bringing comic relief and unwavering support to Vijay’s journey.

The trailer gives glimpses of Vijay’s struggles and achievements as he navigates intense training sessions and encounters sceptical onlookers. Through humorous, touching moments, Vijay’s pursuit of his goal shows how passion and resilience can redefine age.

Reflecting on the project, director Akshay Roy shares that Vijay 69 explores second chances and the gap between dreams and reality. “Working with Anupam Sir was a gift; his commitment and authenticity brought so much to the character. Our aim is to make a film that will resonate across generations,” said Akshay. Prepare to be inspired by Vijay’s journey when Vijay 69 streams exclusively on Netflix on November 8.