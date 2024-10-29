Makers unveil ‘Vanvaas’ teaser featuring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in powerful new roles

The teaser, shared by the makers on their official social media, features an emotional tagline: “Kuch kahaaniyann le jaati hai humein apnon ke kareeb (Some stories take us closer to our loved-ones)”. This hint of a family-focused narrative, combined with Patekar and Sharma’s intense performances, has already intrigued fans and industry watchers alike. With each line in the teaser, the actors breathe new life into age-old themes of loyalty and duty, weaving a story of strength and vulnerability in family relationships.