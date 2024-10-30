Ayushmann Khurrana turns Vampire in Maddock’s new horror-comedy ‘Thama’

While plot details remain under wraps, reports suggest a captivating storyline set in two different time periods – a present-day North Indian city and the ancient Vijayanagara Empire. Siddiqui is rumoured to play the main antagonist, a vengeful character from the past seeking retribution in the present.

Ayushmann, known for his quirky roles and social comedies, has been teasing his vampire transformation on social media, building anticipation for this exciting new project. Thama offers the actor a chance to explore a new genre.

The film joins Maddock's growing horror-comedy universe, which includes successful franchises like Stree and Bhediya. With its intriguing premise, talented cast, and festive release date, Thama is poised to be a major draw for audiences next Diwali.