Mohanlal breaks silence on Hema committee report, calls for industry-wide accountability

Veteran actor Mohanlal, who recently resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), addressed the controversial Hema Committee report for the first time. He denied being part of the ‘power group’ mentioned in the report and emphasised that the entire Malayalam film industry, not just AMMA, should be held accountable for the issues raised.

“I welcome the report. I had turned up before the committee and shared everything I know. I haven’t seen the committee report. I have heard about it only from the media. I am not a member of the power group (mentioned in the report). The report mentioned several issues. The entire Malayalam film industry is answerable. AMMA is not answerable for all issues. AMMA alone should not be crucified. A lot of organisations are involved. But only we are facing the questions,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohanlal raised concerns about the potential impact of the controversy on the industry, stating that it could destroy the hard work and progress made by the Malayalam film industry. He urged everyone involved to focus on solutions and ensure the industry’s survival.

He said, “This is a matter destroying the industry. We had toiled a lot to take the industry to the present stature. Please, do not destroy the industry by just focusing on this issue. AMMA is facing the questions. I haven’t run away from the issue. I was away from Kerala and was busy with the mixing work of my film, Barroz, and wife’s surgery.’’

The resignation of AMMA’s executive committee followed the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed several scandals within the industry. Mohanlal’s statement has sparked further discussion and debate about the extent of accountability and the need for reforms within the Malayalam film industry.