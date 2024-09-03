'Maidaan' wins Best Asian Film at Septimius Awards

The glittering Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, renowned for honouring the very best in global cinema, has recently announced its 2024 winners—and Maidaan, the sports biographical drama has secured the prestigious ‘Best Asian Film’ Award.

Held at the iconic Tuschinski Theater, the Septimius Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence on a grand scale. Often referred to as the "Oscars of Europe", this event is a magnet for the industry’s elite, where the world’s top filmmakers and actors come together to honour creativity and innovation. This year, the ceremony was graced by a stellar lineup of BAFTA, Emmy, and Oscar winners, including the likes of Jenny Beavan, David Parfitt, Kevin Willmott, and Sir Christopher Hampton.

On winning this international accolade, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma shared, "This is a truly special feeling, and words cannot fully capture the joy I am experiencing at this moment. Maidaan is a labour of love, and I am deeply grateful for the continuous outpouring of affection it is receiving. The global recognition the film is garnering is both humbling and a source of immense pride.”

Maidaan, with its compelling narrative and visionary direction, resonated deeply with the values of the Septimius Awards, earning its place as the Best Asian Film of 2024. This accolade not only highlights the film’s artistic brilliance but also underscores its significance on the global cinematic stage, marking a new milestone in international cinema.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan features Ajay Devgn as Coach Syed Abdul Rahim along with Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. The movie was released theatrically on April 10, this year.