Venice Film Festival 2024: Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ receives a 17-minute standing ovation; Adrien Brody gets emotional as ‘The Brutal’ receives an ovation

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar returned triumphantly to the Venice Film Festival with his latest film, The Room Next Door. The film, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, received a standing ovation lasting 17 minutes, the longest for any film at this year’s festival.
Almodóvar, accompanied by Swinton and Moore, was greeted with thunderous applause as the film concluded. The director, beaming in a pink suit, took the time to sign autographs and greet members of the audience personally.
Swinton and Moore looked stunning on the red carpet, with Swinton opting for an off-white attire and Moore dazzling in a golden gown. Their performances in the film have been widely praised, and many believe they are strong contenders for awards recognition.
The Room Next Door is a poignant drama that explores the complexities of friendship and human connection. The film follows Ingrid (Moore) and Martha ( Swinton), two estranged friends who reunite after years apart. As Ingrid faces a terminal illness, the women deepen their bond, sharing secrets and offering support to each other.
On the other hand, Adrien Brody's latest film, The Brutalist, made a powerful impression at the Venice Film Festival. The historical drama, directed by Brady Corbet, received a standing ovation lasting a remarkable 12 minutes following its world premiere.
Brody, along with the rest of the cast, was visibly moved by the enthusiastic response from the audience. The actor was seen wiping away tears and repeatedly trying to redirect the applause towards his director and co-stars, but the spotlight remained firmly on him, stated sources.
The Brutalist features a stellar ensemble cast, including Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola. The film’s runtime is 215 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission included for the festival screening.
Initial reviews for the film have been overwhelmingly positive. Critics have praised the film's scope, ambition, and the exceptional performances of the cast. Brody's performance in particular has been singled out for its brilliance, with many predicting an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
Brody's previous Oscar win for his performance in The Pianist adds to the anticipation surrounding his latest work. The Brutalist is undoubtedly a strong contender for awards recognition, and its success at the Venice Film Festival is a testament to its quality and impact.