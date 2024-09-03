Venice Film Festival 2024: Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ receives a 17-minute standing ovation; Adrien Brody gets emotional as ‘The Brutal’ receives an ovation

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar returned triumphantly to the Venice Film Festival with his latest film, The Room Next Door. The film, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, received a standing ovation lasting 17 minutes, the longest for any film at this year’s festival.

Almodóvar, accompanied by Swinton and Moore, was greeted with thunderous applause as the film concluded. The director, beaming in a pink suit, took the time to sign autographs and greet members of the audience personally.