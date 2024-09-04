ANR 100: Celebrating Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s Centennial with a nationwide film festival

To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Natasamrat Akkineni Nageswara Rao on September 20 this year, the non-profit Film Heritage Foundation is organising a retrospective film festival called ANR 100 – King Of The Silver Screen. This event honors the iconic figure of Indian cinema.

The festival will showcase a selection of 10 restored classic films featuring ANR, with screenings taking place from September 20 to 22, 2024, in 25 cities across India. This includes major urban centers such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, as well as smaller cities like Vadodara, Jalandhar, Rourkela, Warangal, Kakinada, and Tumkur.

Film enthusiasts nationwide will have the unique chance to experience ANR’s exceptional versatility and compelling performances on the big screen again. The curated selection will include landmark Telugu films such as Devadasu (1953), Missamma (1955), Mayabazar (1957), Bharya Bharthalu (1961), Gundamma Katha (1962), Doctor Chakravarthi (1964), Sudigundalu (1968), Prem Nagar (1971), Premabhishekam (1981), and Manam (2014).