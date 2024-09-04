Ishaan Khatter debuts in Hollywood with Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his Hollywood debut alongside Nicole Kidman in Netflix's upcoming series, The Perfect Couple. The highly anticipated series is based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel and will premiere exclusively on September 5, 2024.
Directed by Susanne Bier, the six-episode series revolves around Amelia Sacks, who is about to marry into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families. However, her dream wedding takes a dark turn when a body is discovered on the beach. As secrets unravel, the story transforms into a gripping investigation where everyone is a suspect.
The Perfect Couple boasts a star-studded cast, including Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle and Jack Reynor, with Ishaan Khatter making his Hollywood debut. The series is produced by an impressive team, including Nicole Kidman, who also stars in the show. The official trailer forthe series is out now and promises a thrilling watch.