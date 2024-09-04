Kareena Kapoor opens up about producing ‘The Buckingham Murders’, says, ‘We have done this with our hearts’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is stepping into a new role as a producer with her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders. The mystery thriller, the trailer for which was recently released, marks Kaeena’s debut venture into film production.

The Heroine actress expressed her excitement and gratitude for this new opportunity, sharing her experience as a first-time producer in an interview. She emphasised the importance of creating meaningful content and acknowledged the support and belief of her producing partner, Ektaa Kapoor, who has been instrumental in her career.

“The film is very special to all of us. Today, language does not matter. It is not important which language are you making a film in. What matters is, what are you making. Watch what we have made. We have done this with our hearts. I want to thank my dear Ektaa (Kapoor), who had the belief and guts to always stand by me, to say ‘Okay, we are going to do this together.' Whatever we have done, we have always been super successful. I am very confident again this time. It is going to be fabulous. She has been my backbone.”

The Buckingham Murders, co-produced by Kareena and Balaji Telefilms, is a captivating mystery that follows a detective investigating the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. The film features a talented cast and promises a thrilling storyline.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film is set to hit theatres on September 13, 2024.

Kareena, a veteran actress with over two decades of experience, also expressed her passion for acting and her desire to continue her journey on the big screen. “I have grown up wanting to be on the big screen, wanting to act all my life. Acting is in my blood. I don't know anything else. I love being in front of the camera. It is my passion and I want to keep doing it forever,” she said.

As Kareena embarks on this new chapter in her career, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of The Buckingham Murders.