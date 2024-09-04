'Parallel Cinema is not dead, it has just changed its form,' says Pankaj Kapur

A

I don’t think Parallel Cinema is dead. It has just changed its form. The makers have now adapted ways in which their content can be better consumed by the audiences and they can also recover costs. Similarly, when it comes to mainstream cinema, we have come past the time when formulaic films were the only ones being made. Now ‘content’ has become a part of mass-market films as well. This is a great thing that both kinds of cinema—content-driven and mass-appealing—are learning from each other and can now co-exist. Another boost that has been given to Parallel Cinema films is the rise of OTT platforms. Now, these films, which are decades old, can be seen and appreciated by the viewers and will hopefully make them want to see more such films.