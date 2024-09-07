Actor Vikas Kumar opens up on playing a businessman in slow-burn thriller, 'Uljhan/The Knot'

Vikas Kumar, known for his roles in Kaala Paani, ACP Khan in the Emmy-nominated Aarya, Khotey Sikkey, Hamid, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, among others, has also made a name for himself as a dialogue coach in acclaimed Hindi films like Ishqiya, Shakuntala Devi, and Udaan. His latest award-winning film Uljhan: The Knot, released yesterday, on September 6 on Open Theatre. The film, which also stars Saloni Batra and Nehpal Gautam, is directed by Ashish Pant.

When asked what attracted you towards the role, he says, "When I received a call from the producer Kartikeya, a filmmaker I deeply respect, I knew it was an opportunity worth considering. Kartikeya, known for films like Choti Court, has always impressed me with his courage and his ability to guide actors. The role he offered was a lead - a thrilling prospect, but what truly captivated me was the script. It was logical, simple, and dealt effectively with class differentiation in society. One of the most appealing aspects of the role was that it was a non-cop character a refreshing change for me where I would portray a simple businessman from Lucknow."

Speaking about his preparation for the film, he says, "My first step in preparation was to dive deeply into the script, reading it multiple times to fully understand my character's journey. I even handwrote my lines to internalise them—a practice I follow for every project. For this film, it was crucial to perfect the language and dialogue. My character speaks in the "hum" form, typical of Lucknow, but coming from Bihar, where "hum" has a different tone, I faced the challenge of shedding my natural Bihari accent. To prepare, I went to Lucknow a month before the shoot began. I stayed at Ashish's house and interacted with locals to grasp the authentic Lucknowi tone. Before shooting, Ashish, Saloni, and I spent time together to align our characters, ensuring we brought authenticity to our roles. This preparation helped us connect well, resulting in a more cohesive performance."

Sharing his experience of playing the role, "Though many might not believe it, I’m actually quite an underconfident actor. I can get discouraged easily, which is why I prepare so intensely. However, I was very happy with the feedback I received for my work on this film. I worked hard to immerse myself in Ashish's script and truly surrendered to it."

When asked to tell us about the film, he says, "The film is essentially a drama with subtle yet powerful elements. What makes it stand out is its focus on four main characters and how class differentiation plays out in every section of society. The story revolves around a pivotal incident when Kapil Sharma and Geetha Madhuri, returning from a party, accidentally hit a rickshaw. Their different reactions to this event and how it impacts the dynamics of their relationship form the crux of the film. This exploration of class and character, combined with the subtle nuances in the narrative, makes the film an engaging watch."

When asked to share his experience working on it, he says, "Working on this film was one of the best experiences I've had as an actor. The script was compelling, and the team was incredibly efficient and focused. During my two and a half months in Lucknow, I had the freedom to fully immerse myself in the role without interference. Kartikeya’s passion and kindness made the process enjoyable, and we all shared a common vision. I learned the importance of surrendering to a script. After this film, I worked on Aarya and felt grateful for the opportunities that followed. I even thanked Ashish for the impact his film had on me, helping me grow as an actor and prepare for future roles."