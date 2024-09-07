Vikrant Massey’s 'Sector 36' to have a North American premiere at the India Film Festival of Alberta

Following its resounding success at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Netflix’s crime thriller Sector 36 will have its North American premiere in Canada at the 10th edition of the India Film Festival of Alberta. Vikrant Massey is slated to be present at the premiere of his upcoming film. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar in his debut, Sector 36 and is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The trailer that was unveiled a few days back, had a deliberately paced video showing inspector Ram Charan Pandey (Deepak Dobriyal), father to a young daughter and a doting husband, as he chases after a serial killer despite warnings to desist. With the lives of missing children in the balance, he hunts the enigmatic yet beguiling Prem Singh (Vikrant Massey), hiding in plain sight. A high-tension cat-and-mouse chase ensues, making the film a gripping watch.

Vikrant says, “The character of Prem was something that I have never done before. To play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person, that too so convincingly, has not been an easy task. Aditya (Nimbalkar) has done a great job in creating this gritty world meticulously. This is an incredibly important film, especially in today's trying times when various similar criminal cases are coming to the forefront, and as storytellers, we hope the audience will be able to see the need to tell stories like these.”

Deepak adds, “I was captivated by the script from the very beginning. It’s a powerful thriller that brings to light class disparity, and how crime thrives when left unchecked. Inspired by true events, my character, inspector Ram Charan Pandey, brings an investigative urgency to an exciting film that focuses on the hunter and the hunted.”

Sector 36 releases on September 13, exclusively on Netflix.