Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 14 years for horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'

Akshay Kumar has reunited with director Priyadarshan for their new project, Bhooth Bangla, after a 14-year hiatus. Announcing the collaboration on his 57th birthday, Akshay shared the motion poster for the film on X (formerly Twitter). The poster features Akshay with a black cat perched on his shoulder, sipping from a bowl of milk.

In his post, Akshay expressed his excitement about this reunion, writing, “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! I’m thrilled to unveil the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and to be working with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”