Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 14 years for horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'

Akshay Kumar has reunited with director Priyadarshan for their new project, Bhooth Bangla, after a 14-year hiatus. Announcing the collaboration on his 57th birthday, Akshay shared the motion poster for the film on X (formerly Twitter). The poster features Akshay with a black cat perched on his shoulder, sipping from a bowl of milk.
In his post, Akshay expressed his excitement about this reunion, writing, “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! I’m thrilled to unveil the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and to be working with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”
Bhooth Bangla, which is slated for release in 2025, is being kept under wraps, with few details available at this time. Akshay and Priyadarshan have previously teamed up for several hits, including Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala and Khatta Meetha.
On September 7, Akshay hinted at an upcoming project by sharing a cryptic motion poster featuring a menacing metal face set against red curtains. He teased his followers with the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way? The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned! #SpecialAnnouncement.”
In addition to Bhooth Bangla, Akshay has an impressive lineup of films ahead, including Singham Again, Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3,Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara and Hera Pheri 3.