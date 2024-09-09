Loved 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2'? Here are a few horror comedies that you must watch

Just like action flicks stole the limelight the previous year, 2024 has undoubtedly turned out to be the year of horror comedies. With the success of Munjya and Stree 2 leaving you wanting for more, we thought it was the perfect occasion to compile together a list of some of the mind-boggling horror comedies currently streaming on OTT platforms and on YouTube. From the mischievous banters of three friends inviting a spirit to the theatrics of a trespassing small-time burglar, we have got the most interesting horror comedies for you. It’s time for you to get started on a captivating binge-watching session.
On a fateful night, three friends get together in a bid to invite a spirit with the help of a book titled Bhoot Bulaane Ki Kitaab. After following the rituals and narrating mantras from the book, there is a knock on the door, and a woman outside asks them for some ‘chaipatti’. Despite being advised by the story-teller to not offer anything to the spirit, one of the friends acts smart and hands over some coffee to the visitor, and what follows is something that they did not imagine even in their wildest dreams. This horror comedy keeps you hooked from the word go, only to leave you flabbergasted in the end. What this one if all you want is wholesome entertainment, with the perfect blend of spookiness and laughter. Streaming on Amazon Prime Shorts TV and YouTube, the cast of Chaipatti includes Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Priyanka Sarkar.
This critically-acclaimed horror film directed by J Zachary Thurman revolves around three college students who decide to share a flat. In duration of nearly 26 minutes, Finley follows the shenanigans of a wooden puppet, out to kill the trio of friends. While all the attempts of the puppet to kill them one by one goes in vain, he gets a chance at redemption following a break in into the house by some violent intruders. This story is bound to keep you hooked from the beginning till the end, and promises a string of edge-of-the-seats moments. The cast of Finley includes Keith Dowsett, Brooke Wallace and Alexa Leigh Fletcher. Finley is streaming on YouTube.
Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles, Kakuda is a horror-comedy film based in small cursed village, Ratodi. Each house in the haunted village has two doors – one big and one small – and one of it must be left open by the villagers every Tuesday evening at 7.15 to welcome Kakuda, the ghost. In case anyone forgets to comply, it is followed by the unleashing of unseen horror. When three of the villagers are compelled to confront the ghost, it changes their perception about tradition, superstition as well as love. Watch Kakuda on Zee5 to get spooked by this horror comedy with an ensemble cast.
Annabelle Rathore or Annabelle Sethupathi is a horror-comedy released originally in Tamil, and stars A-listers Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu. The plot of the film revolves around a small-time burglar named Rudra, who gets entangled in the web of mysteries after entering a castle that is haunted. Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film features Vijay Sethupathi in a double role and is set in a lavish palace housing a number of ghosts. A confusing roller coaster ride, this film is a must watch if you love the genre of horror comedies. Annabelle Rathore is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
The directorial debut of writer and director Selvin Raj Xavier, Conjuring Kannappan is a Tamil horror-comedy starring Sathish, Regina Cassandra, Nassar and VTV Ganesh, among others. The story of the film revolves around Kannappan, son of an aspiring influencer who decides to make a career out of his passion for playing games. However, his antics land him in trouble and he’s compelled to arrange Rs 10 lakh. Haunted by a ghost, he clumsily plucks a feather out of a frightening dreamcatcher, resulting in endless trouble for him as well as his family. Streaming on Netflix, this horror comedy is indeed an interesting one.