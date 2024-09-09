Loved 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2'? Here are a few horror comedies that you must watch

On a fateful night, three friends get together in a bid to invite a spirit with the help of a book titled Bhoot Bulaane Ki Kitaab. After following the rituals and narrating mantras from the book, there is a knock on the door, and a woman outside asks them for some ‘chaipatti’. Despite being advised by the story-teller to not offer anything to the spirit, one of the friends acts smart and hands over some coffee to the visitor, and what follows is something that they did not imagine even in their wildest dreams. This horror comedy keeps you hooked from the word go, only to leave you flabbergasted in the end. What this one if all you want is wholesome entertainment, with the perfect blend of spookiness and laughter. Streaming on Amazon Prime Shorts TV and YouTube, the cast of Chaipatti includes Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Priyanka Sarkar.