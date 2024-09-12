‘All We Imagine as Light’ comes to Indian theatres!

Fresh off its celebrated victory at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it clinched the Grand Prix — the first Indian film to win this accolade, All We Imagine as Light is already creating waves as a top contender for the Academy Award for Best International Film. And good news is Rana Daggubati founded Spirit Media has acquired the exclusive rights from Chalk & Cheese films to distribute Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light in India.

Rana Daggubati expressed his excitement, stating, “After receiving enthusiastic responses at international festivals, we are delighted to bring Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light to Indian audiences. This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to share captivating and impactful stories from across the globe with viewers everywhere.”

Rana’s venture has been a staunch supporter of Indian independent cinema, with past successes including Bommalata, C/o Kancharapalem, Charlie777, and the recent Telugu film 35 – Chinna Katha. With All We Imagine as Light, it continues its commitment to showcasing diverse and compelling narratives.

Directed by Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light explores the lives of two women in Mumbai. Nurse Prabha’s life is disrupted when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, rekindling past emotions. Simultaneously, her younger roommate Anu struggles to find privacy in the bustling city to be with her boyfriend. Their quest for solace leads them to a tranquil beach town where they discover the space to express their desires.

Payal Kapadia says, “This film focuses on the friendship between three distinct women. While women are often set against each other, I believe friendship is crucial for fostering solidarity, inclusivity, and empathy.”

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, Chhaya Kadam, Azees Nedumangad, and Anand Sami. It is produced by Thomas Hakim and Julien Graff from France’s Petit Chaos, alongside Zico Maitra and Ranabir Das from Chalk and Cheese and Another Birth in India as co-producers. In North America, the film will be distributed by Janus and Sideshow, known for their work with numerous Academy Award-winning films.