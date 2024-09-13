Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' trailer releases

The makers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the comedy-drama on Thursday, revealing a chaotic plot centred around a missing CD containing intimate moments of Vicky and Vidya, played by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Set in 1997, the film follows middle-class henna artist Vicky, who suggests recording his wedding night with his new bride, Vidya, to relive their special moments in the future. However, when the CD goes missing, all hell breaks loose.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film features a stellar cast, including Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz, whose hilarious one-sided love story adds another layer of chaos to the plot. Raaz plays a cop investigating the case of the stolen CD, while Sherawat’s character becomes the object of his affection, leading to an unexpected but humorous marriage proposal.

The trailer also teases the climax, where Vicky and Vidya, entangled in a series of misfortunes including accusations of murder and ransom demands, navigate a graveyard to recover the lost video. The film promises to deliver a rib-tickling family entertainer, backed by a lively soundtrack composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.

The brief appearance of Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill in a special song has sent fans into a frenzy. Daler Mehndi also makes a cameo, further elevating the excitement for the film.

The comedy- drama is all set to release on October 11, clashing with Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra at the box office.

(Written by Simran Tripathy)